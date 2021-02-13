Open World Zombies Mode Reportedly Coming To Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

If you’ve ever wondered what an open world Zombies mode would look like in Activision’s popular military first-person shooter franchise, then you may be in luck. That’s right, according to a recent report, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to receive a brand new open world Zombies map entitled Outbreak.

The latest intel comes by way of prominent Call Of Duty leaker Okami, who’s well known for their reliable leaks pertaining to the uber successful run-and-gun multiplayer series. Specifically, the industry insider revealed that not only is the much anticipated mode on its way, but it’s allegedly “coming soon.”

In other COD news – there's a new mode called Outbreak coming soon. Don't know all the details but it's supposed to be Treyarch style, co-op zombies on a large scale Fireteam map. I've heard it described as "open world zombies," so take that for what you will. — Okami (@Okami13_) February 10, 2021

Interestingly, Okami goes on to outline that this upcoming open world Zombies mode is “supposed to be Treyarch style, co-op zombies on a large-scale Fireteam map.” Sadly, though, exact details pretty much end there. It’s worth noting, however, that other Call Of Duty insiders have since corroborated Okami’s story, which suggests that the rumour may indeed be legit. And if the report is true, we should hear something more official in the coming weeks.

Not only that, but if the new open world Zombies mode does indeed launch soon, it’ll likely be a freebie, as Activision has promised that all post-launch DLC for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be completely free of charge, which is a pretty sweet gesture.

To be honest, it’s nice to hear that Treyarch and Raven Software are trying to implement new things in this year’s Zombies mode. First introduced back in 2008’s Call Of Duty: World At War, the mode pits players against endless, increasingly deadlier waves of undead hordes. Not only has it gone on to become a mainstay in Activision’s beloved annual franchise, but it’s arguably one of the most well liked modes in the entire series, which is no small feat, indeed.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.