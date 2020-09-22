Original Spider-Man PS4 Save Data Won’t Carry Over To The PS5 Remaster

Spider-Man fans intending to pick up Insomniac’s gorgeous-looking sequel with their PlayStation 5 later this year won’t just have an all-new adventure starring Miles Morales to enjoy. As confirmed recently, $80 Ultimate Editions of the sequel will come bundled with a remastered version of the original PS4 game as standard, though if you were hoping to pick up exactly where you left off when the pair arrive in November, the developer has confirmed, no doubt to the disappointment of many, that doing so won’t be possible.

In other words, any save data – for example, a file with 100% completion and everything unlocked – you may have from the original will be staying on the console where it was created, meaning the upcoming remaster of Peter Parker’s initial adventure will need to be started anew regardless. For those that have yet to experience the thrills of traversing New York as the wall-crawler, that development will make little to no difference, but for Spidey fans who perhaps just want to check out the new and improved version with everything already unlocked, this will be a downer for sure.

In somewhat related news, Insomniac also revealed in the mini Q&A over on Twitter that, for the time being at least, there are no plans to release a standalone physical edition of Spider-Man Remastered, though the jury’s still out on a digital version. Chances are, Sony will opt to make one available in the future, but for now, the intention is clearly for the remaster’s exclusivity to incentivize purchasing Miles Morales‘ Ultimate Edition.

The PlayStation 5 is out November 12th in North America and November 19th worldwide. For everything you need to know about the console’s launch lineup of games, see here.