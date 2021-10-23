Overwatch’s McCree Has A New Name

Popular Overwatch character McCree has a brand new name now that his namesake Jesse McCree is gone from Blizzard.McCree’s new name is Cole Cassidy, according to a tweet by the company.

The name change officially goes into effect on October 26, and a planned new narrative arc has been delayed until later this year. Blizzard said it’s not going to name any more characters after employees moving forward.

Meet Cole Cassidy.



Rides into Overwatch October 26.

The company also said it was going to be more aware of the consequences of having references to real-life characters and events.

“We know that actions speak louder than words, and we hope to show you our commitment to making Overwatch a better experience in-game and continue to make our team the best it can be,” Blizzard said.

The name change stems in part from Jesse McCree appearing in Blizzard’s “Cosby Suite” photo. The suite was a nickname for a hotel room used by the company at the 2013 Blizzcon event.

The hotel room was a meeting place where employees posed with an actual photo of Bill Cosby.

Blizzard is currently being sued by the State of California for sexual harassment and discrimination against women. Former Blizzard Developer Alex Afrasiabi was the only person named in the suit besides president J. Allen Brack, but the reverberations were felt company-wide.

The “Cosby Suite” was filled with booze and allegedly perpetuated a frat boy culture in the company.

McCree left the company in August, around the same time the company decided to change the name of the character. The lawsuit was filed on July 20 and led to many departures from Blizzard.

“We built the Overwatch universe around the idea that inclusivity, equity, and hope are the building blocks of a better future,” the game’s dev team said in August. “As we continue to discuss how we best live up to our values and to demonstrate our commitment to creating a game world that reflects them, we believe it’s necessary to change the name of the hero currently known as McCree to something that better represents what Overwatch stands for.”

What do think of the name? Will Cole Cassidy fit well in the world of Overwatch? Let’s talk about it!