Some people like to take their time when playing through a brand new game, while others rush to the finish to see everything as quickly as possible. Then some are an entirely different breed, breaking down a game to get from start to finish as fast as humanly possible: speedrunners.

One such speedrunner just managed to beat Pokémon Brilliant Diamond in just thirty-three minutes and ten seconds.

Werster’s latest speedrun for the game is currently considered to be the world record as the leaderboards open up for official submissions today. The next closest time was submitted by Glennjamin and clocks in at three minutes and thirteen seconds longer.

You can check out a full video of Werster’s shockingly fast run below.

The game currently seems to be quite broken and has several glitches to exploit, so there are concerns about the ability to run the game into the future. Werster has commented that the game gained many of its glitches after its first patch, so if Nintendo updates the game once more, it might be almost impossible to have a version of the game that works fast enough for speedrunning.

Werster is well known within the Pokémon speedrunning community and currently holds 48 world records across various titles in the series. But he has been a controversial name in the past, having said the N-word at a prominent speedrunning event on stream back in 2013.

Still, it’s exciting to see that the newest game in the Pokémon series is a bit reminiscent of its first-generation counterparts with fun glitches to exploit! How low do you think the times will eventually be for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Tell us in the comments!