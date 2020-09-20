New PlayStation 5 Images Reveal The Console’s Huge Size

In case you haven’t been keeping up with current events in the gaming world as of late, Sony – following Microsoft’s lead earlier this month – has finally lifted the curtain on the PlayStation 5. Fans of the Japanese company’s products have, of course, known for quite some time what the two-tone white and black console looks like, but only now do potential buyers know exactly how much they’ll have to spend in order to secure their own.

Price, however, may prove to be a low barrier to entry compared to availability, with initial pre-order allocations across various retailers having sold out within hours of going live. Facing harsh criticism from those who missed out on the initial window, SIE CEO Jim Ryan has apologized for the shortages and promised that more will be available in the run-up to launch as well as throughout the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Not exactly an ideal situation, then, but regardless of when you finally manage to secure s PS5, you’ll want to set aside plenty of time to decide just where the gigantic chunk of plastic will go in your home. It’s big – and we mean big.

The images above, discovered by Twitter user Roberto Serrano’ and seemingly published by Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (H/T, ComicBook) provide another look at the next-gen hardware from various angles and, well, it’s a beefy piece of kit indeed. If space is at a premium in your home, it could well be time for some reshuffling in order to make room for this behemoth. In addition to the console itself, a handful of images showing other contents of the box, including cables and the DualSense gamepad, are on display, the latter of which has already been directly compared to the existing DualShock 4 for a size-up.

The PlayStation 5 is out November 12th in North America and other territories, with a worldwide launch due to follow one week later, November 19th. Two models, the $499 unit featuring a disc drive and a disc-less, all digital variant for $399, will be available on the same date.