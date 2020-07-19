New Photo Shows PS5’s DualSense Controller Next To PS4’s DualShock 4

With Sony preparing to ramp up marketing momentum for the impending release of its fifth home console, we’ve had a substantial amount of information to mull over before the much anticipated system’s launch later this year. From leaks disclosing how much the hardware will weigh, to teaser footage revealing the next-gen console’s boot-up sequence, to even the many games that have been officially announced for the platform, suffice it to say, there’s a lot to be excited for, especially if you’re looking to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 when it launches this winter. And while we’ve had a good look at the hardware itself, we’re still wondering how the PS5’s DualSense controller will feel in our hands.

Thankfully, a brand new pic has just surfaced showcasing the PS5’s DualSense controller next to the PS4’s DualShock 4 courtesy of industry veteran Geoff Keighley. As you can see below, much of the PS5’s DualSense controller’s form factor is very similar to its PS4 counterpart. However, the PS5’s DualSense controller looks noticeably larger than the DualShock 4. Meanwhile, some smaller touches – like rounder, more ergonomic grips, as well as a more vibrant light-bar surrounding the central touchpad, for example – are pretty eye-catching and look to be welcome additions, too.

Elsewhere, haptic feedback won’t be limited to just the adaptive triggers, but will also be integrated into the rest of the controller as well. Furthermore, Keighley has stated that the DualSense feels “heftier” than this gen’s DualShock 4, which implies that the PS5’s controller may be slightly heavier than its predecessor. Finally, it’s also been confirmed that there won’t be any extra buttons added onto the back of the DualSense controller.

Of course, one lesser-known little tidbit that many fans have already spotted is that the DualSense grip isn’t comprised of random dots or bumps, but is instead made up of lots of tiny PlayStation symbols: squares, triangles, circles, and Xs. Pretty cute, right?

But what say you? Are you pumped for PlayStation‘s next-gen console? Or will you be taking more of a wait-and-see approach? Let us know in the usual place down below.