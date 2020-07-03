Sony Just Announced Six New PlayStation 5 Games

Although the PlayStation 5 is set to release this winter, we still know very little about it. Sony’s online press conference from a few weeks ago answered some burning questions, such as what the console will look like, and what titles we’ll be able to play on it, but many important things, like its price tag, still remain unknown.

Every day, though, we get a bit of new information from the company and now, Sony has teased not one, not two, but six new PlayStation 5 titles that we’ll be able to play come the end of the year. Sadly, there’s no Uncharted 5 or God of War 2, but they all look pretty promising and here’s a quick rundown.

First off we’ve got Haven. A cell-shaded production faintly reminiscent of Nintendo’s Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it follows two lovers who escaped a “forgotten planet” and must now settle into a mysterious and unknown world.

Next up we got Worms Rumble. Similar in concept and art style to the party multiplayer game Splatoon, this real-time arena-based strategy title allows up to 32 players to enter a game of Deathmatch or Last Worm Standing.

Then there’s Maquette. A beautifully-rendered puzzle-solving game, this one takes you into a world where, according to the game’s pitch, every object is “simultaneously tiny and huge.” What does that mean? We haven’t the slightest idea, but apparently it will look something like the illusory drawings of M.C. Escher, so there’s that.

Watch: Sony Finally Reveals PlayStation 5 Console Design In New Video 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Moving on and we have Heavenly Bodies. This game, as its title suggests, is set in space, and will allow players to experience the next best thing to actual weightlessness thanks to stellar physics simulations. A game where movement appears to be key, prepare for agonizingly precise trials.

Second to last we got Recompile and this one may well have the most complex yet intriguing premise of the bunch. “Witness the birth of a sapient AI,” its pitch reads, “in this sprawling atmospheric hacking adventure.”

Finally, there’s Anima: Song from the Abyss. An action-adventure RPG that’s also been rendered in the aforementioned style of cell-shaded animation, it’s based on a popular book series called Anima: Beyond Fantasy, and will allow players to explore a world full of mysteries.

Tell us, though, which one of these PlayStation 5 games sounds most interesting to you? Sound off down below.