PlayStation Plus Free Games For May Have Reportedly Leaked

Sony’s plans for May appear to have been made public ahead of schedule.

According to Twitter user and industry insider Nick “Shpeshal Ed” Baker, the final month of spring will follow the now-standard trend of reducing the price of four popular titles to the temporary status of completely free, one of which will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 owners. While we’ll caution against taking the leaked lineup as gospel, Baker’s reliable track record gives this particular scoop more validity than most and, if true, it’ll represent one of the best value-for-money promotions that fans have enjoyed for some time.

The four proposed games are as follows:

Disco Elysium

Battlefield V

Stranded Deep

Godfall

An eclectic mix of indie greats, blockbuster shooters and action RPGs are to be par for the course headed into the summer months, then, but the answer for which is most worthy of your time will largely come down to personal preference.

ZA/UM’s award-winning dialogue-led Disco Elysium will undoubtedly be the go-to choice for any gamer with a love for slower-paced open world affairs, while Godfall – a PS5 console exclusive – is the natural first pick for lovers of high fantasy. Battlefield V, meanwhile, needs no introduction and remains the latest installment in DICE’s storied FPS series, and last but not least, Beam Team’s Stranded Deep is a survival experience that tasks players with staying alive in the Pacific following a disastrous plane crash.

With just a few days to go until April departs for another year, PlayStation Plus members can expect an official announcement regarding the service’s latest store rotation shortly. In the meantime, let us know which of the above you’re hoping to go hands-on with without having to pay a penny in the usual place below!