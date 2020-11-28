Sony Announces Another PS Plus Bonus For December

All of the attention may currently be focused on Sony’s shiny new PlayStation 5 console – though it remains notably difficult to find – but that’s not stopping the company from rolling out their usual free PlayStation Plus games. For those not yet subscribed to the service, though, December is also bringing with it a special offer that Sony hopes will entice you to join the fray.

As you may know, while free monthly titles are a nice addition, the $60 per year fee for PS Plus has the primary function of allowing folks to play multiplayer games online. Of course, there are a few free-to-play options that bypass the PS Plus requirements, but not having an active subscription generally means that you’re unable to join your friends in most titles and can’t do things like voice chatting in parties.

Worry not, though, as you’ll now have an opportunity to give these features a try before deciding if they’re a fit for your life. Yes, Sony will be hosting a free multiplayer weekend from midnight on Saturday December 19th until midnight on Sunday December 20th. If you’re looking to take part, however, do keep in mind that the online components of games will not be automatically accessible to all players, as you still have to own the title via disc or digital copy if you want to try its multiplayer modes.

This free bonus weekend may not last very long, but with popular games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War recently releasing and some early PS5 adopters having not signed up for PS Plus yet, it’ll at least be a great chance for people to see what all the fuss is about come next month.