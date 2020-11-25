December, as it turns out, isn’t a particularly great month for freebies on either of the major consoles.

Hot on the heels of Microsoft’s disappointing Games With Gold reveal yesterday, Sony has followed suit with its own announcement for PlayStation Plus members and, while the latter selection is definitely better, there’s little here worth shouting about. Just Cause 4, Avalanche Studios’ open world action-adventure sequel, is certainly the highlight of this particular lineup and is joined by Team17’s 32-player arena battler, Worms Rumble, as well as 3v3 shooter, Rocket Arena.

It’s worth noting that while all of these can be played on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility, Worms Rumble will be released natively for the new console on December 1st. For full dates of availability, see below:

Rocket Arena – December 1st – January 4th

Worms Rumble – December 1st – January 4th

Just Cause 4 – December 1st – January 4th

Free PlayStation Plus Games For December 2020 Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for folks who’ve perhaps let their subscription expire or simply don’t have the funds available right now, Sony is holding a free multiplayer weekend on December 19th. This kicks off at midnight local time and makes the online portions of Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, Grand Theft Auto V and FIFA 21 free-to-play for the entire period. It’s worth noting, of course, that you still need to own any of the three to take advantage of the promotion.

As always, be sure to let us know what you make of 2020’s final PlayStation Plus selection in the usual place below and don’t forget, either, that PS5 owners have access to a ton of free triple-A titles as part of PlayStation Collection. See here for all the details.