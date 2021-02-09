New PlayStation Sale Offers Big Discounts On Tons Of AAA Games

PlayStation owners on the lookout for some quality content to help pass the time until this year’s big releases start rolling in need look no further than a new digital sale on the platform.

The so-called Critics’ Choice sale is active right now and boasts discounts of up to 75% spread across a whopping 130 different games. From obscure indie titles such as Shady Part of Me to spectacle-laden AAA blockbusters, there’s sure to be something here to satisfy all tastes ranging from nightmare-inducing survival horror to outright action. Indeed, Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake and past entries in Activision’s behemoth Call of Duty franchise are undoubtedly at opposite ends of the spectrum and there’s plenty of in-between worth mentioning.

While not an exhaustive list by any means, you can find some of the biggest highlights down below:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)- $40.19 (was $59.99)

Borderlands 3 (PS4/PS5)- $19.79 (was $59.99)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare- $44.99 (was $59.99)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PS4/PS5)- $26.79 (was $39.99)

DOOM Eternal- $19.79 (was $59.99)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition- $14.99 (was $29.99)

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4/PS5)- $35.99 (was $59.99)

Madden NFL 21 (PS4/PS5)- $29.99 (was 59.99)

NHL 21- $29.39 (was $59.99)

Resident Evil 3- $19.79 (was $59.99)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2- $29.99 (was $39.99)

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4/PS5)- $29.99 (was $59.99)

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection- $39.99 (was $79.99)

While personal taste will obviously dictate what ultimately goes in your basket, we’d recommend that anyone with even a passing interest in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V take advantage of the $15 price tag available here. The studio confirmed last year, after all, that a next-gen version – likely free for all existing owners – is in the works for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, so consider it a purchase for future-proofing purposes, if you will.

Likewise, the opportunity to pick up id Software’s acclaimed DOOM Eternal for less than $20 is a tantalizing prospect, as too, is Destiny 2‘s Beyond Light expansion. Grabbing the latter will give you access to the looter shooter’s latest expansion, which sees player Guardians visit one of Jupiter’s moons, Europa.

If none of the above jumps out, though, you can browse the full selection for yourself by hitting the link below. Enjoy!