PlayStation Sale Provides 4 Popular PS4 Games For Just $4

PlayStation players have the opportunity to add four new games to their collection for the combined price of $16 thanks to a new sale on the PlayStation store, bringing each game to fans for just $4.

Today until the end of the month, you’ll have a chance to purchase SOMA, Batman: Arkham Knight, The Wolf Among Us, and Psychonauts at this extremely discounted price.

SOMA is a survival horror game that takes place in an underwater research facility as machines begin to come to life. You’ll want to play a stealthy game to remain alive in SOMA while solving tricky puzzles to continue on your discovery. If you’re a fan of survival horror, for the low price there is no reason to miss the opportunity to add SOMA to your collection.

Batman: Arkham Knight is the sequel to Batman: Arkham Origins and the fourth game in the Arkham series. Improving on what the previous games crafted as a winning formula, Arkham Knight is the perfect open-world Batman experience with plenty to do, a great fighting system, and an engaging narrative.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard — Teaser Images From The PlayStation Blog 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you’re into investigative-style games, then don’t look past The Wolf Among Us. This episodic graphic mystery adventure game is part of the Telltale Games roster and takes players through an engaging narrative as they make choices for characters and push its plot forward. If you’re after something engaging but not too difficult, then this is a perfect title to check out.

First made for the PlayStation 2, Psychonauts is a classic that has been remastered for a new era of gamers. If you’re into 3D puzzle platformers then you’ll definitely want to play Psychonauts.

You’ve got until September 30th to purchase any or all of these PlayStation games for the low price of $4 each, but after that date, they’ll return to their regular price.

Source: Comicbook.com