PlayStation Store Has Three Big Sales Discounting Tons Of Games

Get your wallets ready, PlayStation 4 owners: Sony’s latest sale (three of them, to be exact) for all owners of its soon-to-be-retired console is filled to bursting point with more games than you could possibly ever finish in a single lifetime. Okay, so there’s some obvious hyperbole there, but it’s certainly no exaggeration to say gamers are being spoiled for choice this time around, and thanks to some extremely competitive price points, there should be something here for all folks, regardless of budget.

If you’re looking to pick a title up for little more than the price of lunch, all of the following are currently on sale for less than $10 as part of so-called Double Discounts. The term, for those unaware, refers to an additional 50% reduction reserved exclusively for PlayStation Plus subscribers, so non-members will need to pay double for these.

Less than $10 (Double Discounts)

Dead Island Definitive Collection — $5.99

Everybody’s Golf — $5.99

GoNNER — $1.99

Jak 3 — $8.99

Jak II — $8.99

Jak X: Combat Racing o– $8.99

Knack — $5.99

Knack 2 — $5.99

Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story — $8.99

Mosaic — $9.99

MX Nitro: Unleashed — $3.99

The Council – The Complete Season — $6.49

World War Z — $9.19

Yakuza Kiwami — $9.99

Next in line is a general sale universally discounting a slew of triple-A and indie titles. The prices advertised below are available for everyone, regardless of subscription status.

Games Under $20

American Fugitive — $6.79

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry — $6.79

Batman: The Enemy Within — $4.49

Batman: The Telltale Series — $4.49

Battlefield 1 — $7.99

Ben 10 — $5.99

Beyond: Two Souls — $9.89

Brawlout — $9.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered — $7.99

Carnival Games — $9.99

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package — $9.99

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition — $5.99

DOOM — $5.99

DOOM 64 — $2.49

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen — $9.89

For The King — $8.49

Heavy Rain — $9.89

Helldivers — $9.99

Hohokum — $3.79

Jeopardy! — $4.99

Just Cause 3 — $3.99

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition — $8.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $7.99

LEGO Worlds — $5.99

Mad Max — $9.99

Mahjong — $1.49

Mega Man X Legacy Collection — $9.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 — $9.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition — $4.99

Monopoly Family Fun Pack — $5.99

Monopoly Plus — $4.49

Mortal Kombat XL — $8.99

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition — $7.49

Nex Machina — $4.99

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil — $7.04

Planet of the Eyes — $1.99

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville — $9.99

Rayman Legends — $4.99

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered — $5.99

Scribblenauts Mega Pack — $9.99

Shadow Warrior — $7.49

Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition — $7.99

Solitaire — $1.99

Sonic Forces — $9.99

Sonic Mania — $9.99

STEEP — $7.49

Super Bomberman R — $9.99

Telltale Batman Shadows Edition — $8.99

Terraria — $9.99

The Wolf Among Us — $4.49

Tom Clancy’s The Division — $7.49

Trackmania Turbo — $9.99

Trials Rising — $5.99

Unravel Yarny Bundle — $8.99

Unruly Heroes — $9.99

Watch Dogs Gold Edition — $9.89

Wheel of Fortune — $7.99

Last but certainly not least is a second Double Discounts promotion, this time for games priced specifically above $10. That’s a wide net to cast, of course, and generally speaking, most of the digital adventures listed below are either newer releases or Collector’s Editions bundled with additional content. You can peruse the entire selection for yourselves below.

More than $10 (Double Discounts)

A Plague Tale: Innocence — $15.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $25.99

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection — $59.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition — $20.79

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Ultimate Edition — $31.79

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition — $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate — $23.39

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition — $39.99

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition — $29.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe — $39.99

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition — $29.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition — $23.99

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe — $39.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition — $29.99

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death — $11.99

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition — $11.99

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition — $34.99

Dishonored 2 — $19.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider — $14.99

Dishonored: The Complete Collection — $29.99

Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5 — $30.59

Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition — $38.99

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered — $11.99

GreedFall — $16.99

GTAV: Premium Online Edition and Great White Shark Card — $19.79

Hunting Simulator 2 — $34.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition — $17.59

LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game — $14.99

Metro Exodus — $15.99

Metro Exodus Gold Edition — $25.99

MLB The Show 20 — $23.99

MLB The Show 20 Digital Deluxe Edition — $49.99

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath — $23.99

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection — $35.99

No Man’s Sky — $24.99

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition — $34.99

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition — $25.49

RAGE 2 — $29.99

Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle — $26.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 — $26.39

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition — $33.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition — $11.99

Rugby 20 — $19.99

Saints Row: The Third Remastered — $27.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition — $17.99

Shenmue III — $21.59

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI — $29.99

Shenmue III – Digital Deluxe Edition — $26.99

SnowRunner — $29.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $19.99

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut — $10.39

The Crew 2 Gold Edition — $23.39

The Outer Worlds — $29.99

The Surge 2 — $16.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition — $33.99

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — $10.19

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle — $25.99

World War Z – GOTY Edition — $21.99

World War Z – Season Pass — $14.99

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey — $19.99

Anthem Standard Edition — $11.99

Ashen — $19.99

Astroneer — $19.49

BLACKSAD : Under The Skin — $19.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered — $14.99

Dead Rising Triple Pack — $14.87

Don’t Starve Mega Pack — $10.79

Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition — $17.99

Just Dance 2020 — $19.99

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition — $10.49

LEGO Marvel Collection — $17.99

Metal Wolf Chaos XD — $12.49

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels — $12.99

Outer Wilds — $16.74

Outward — $15.99

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — $14.99

Riverbond — $12.49

Strange Brigade — $12.49

Team Sonic Racing — $19.99

The Blackout Club — $16.49

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition — $14.99

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition — $19.99

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair — $14.99

Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle — $17.79

And that’s more or less a wrap for this particular PSA. One final note worth mentioning, however, is that all of the above will only be available at their temporarily reduced prices for the next week or so. Come October 1st, everything will revert to normal, so you definitely don’t want to dawdle.

As always, be sure to let us know in the usual place down below which PlayStation games you’ve already picked up or, conversely, if you’ll be sitting this one out in order to save for next-gen.