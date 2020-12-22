PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale Has Begun, Features Over A Thousand Deals

With the holidays in full swing, the kind folks at Sony are seemingly looking to spread some extra festive cheer. Yes, the Japanese giant’s just rolled out its new bumper-sized sale over on the PlayStation Store, and it features a ton of great deals for those who’re hoping to save big on gaming’s latest and greatest titles. In fact, there are over 1,000 PS4 and PS5 games featured in this promotion. Not too shabby, eh?

As a result, listing every title here is a nigh on impossible task, so we thought it’d be handy to choose a handful of highlights to help save you some time and give you a chance to wrap those pressies while lingering under the mistletoe. Without further ado, then, below you can find a breakdown of the deals that you’ll want to keep an eye out for in the PlayStation Store’s latest sale:

As you can see, it’s a pretty comprehensive list featuring a myriad of different genres. From console exclusive triple-A action titles like Godfall and Ghost Of Tsushima, to modernized remakes of beloved classics in the form of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, to open world adventure epics such as Days Gone and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there’s bound to be a game here that’ll float your boat. Frankly, though, these highlights are just the tip of the money-saving iceberg, and you can go ahead and check out the full EU listing, or the full US listing, to see everything on offer.

But tell us, will you be picking up anything in the PlayStation Store‘s latest holiday sale? Or are you going to be giving these deals a wide berth? Let us know in the usual place down below.