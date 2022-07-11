‘Pokémon’ fans think its time to move on from having two versions of mainline games

Pokémon has always released two (sometimes three) versions of the games, not just for profit reasons but also to encourage them to play with their friends. However, fans believe that the gimmick of having to purchase two versions overstayed its welcome and that Pokémon should just have one massive game.

Reddit user u/KTE1994 argued in r/Pokémon that certain Pokémon could be unlocked based on the players’ decisions. They also proved that this can be achieved thanks to Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the Pokémon Sword and Shield’s DLC. These games made trade evolutions become a thing of the past and players had a choice of which exclusive legendary Pokémon they’d like to receive.

Fans agreed with OP’s arguments, but reminded them that the ‘two versions’ model is Game Freak’s and The Pokémon Company’s way to make money.

However, fans said that they’re willing to pay more for a single Pokémon game rather than being forced to get two versions of the same game.

Others reminded OP that the reason why Pokémon has two versions is that the game’s creator, Satoshi Tajiri, wanted to simulate trading bugs with other collectors through video games. However, this was during a time before the internet and now, trainers can “catch em’ all” using the global trading system.

Some Pokémon fans noticed that there might be issues if obtaining certain Pokémon is determined by the player’s choices. Some might be upset that they were unable to get the Pokémon they’re after just because they did something that steered them away from that pre-determined path they were unaware of.

One fan pointed out that the two-version model could still work if only there was a new gimmick that can set the two versions apart. They believe that the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet could achieve this if the theories made about the game were true.

Pokémon has always released two versions of the game as a way to encourage trading with others. But thanks to advancements in technology and what’s seen in later games, some fans believe that the model has become redundant and that one version of the game is enough. But unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Game Freak would go down that route unless it’s a spin-off title, not only because of ‘tradition’ but also because of profits.