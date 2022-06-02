Pokémon fans have been worshipping our adorable lord and savior Lechonk since the lil’ tub was revealed in the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer. But a recent fan theory has some eager Lechonkers thinking they could make the piglet a mainstay in their party on their next adventure.

The fan speculated in a post on r/Pokémon that Lechonk will evolve into a “majestic flying pig”. Pigs can indeed fly, according to them. Well, at least Lechonk can.

The Pokénerds theorized that Lechonk’s “Normal” type could mean that it later evolves into a dual-type. A fire-breathing flying pig roasting his foes as revenge for the roast pork you had last night? A colorfully pink and fluffy piglet soaring through the sky? A dragon with a pig nose and a spiraled dragon tail? The “possibilities are endless”, they claim.

“I believe that Lechonk will have an evolution in which it becomes a majestic flying pig. It’s normal typing currently, so it could easily obtain any dual typing upon evolving. A fire/flying pig? A fairy/flying pig? A dragon/flying pig? Possibilities are endless. This would then also mean that it gains superiority in the best hog race against Emboar.”

A few fans claimed in the comments that Lechonk is probably the Bidoof or Rattata of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. There’s some evidence to this: the region is inspired by Spain and “lechon” allegedly translates from Spanish to “suckling pig”, according to one Reddit user.

But I don’t care. I’m all for this theory. We’ve had eight generations of some sort of bird variant. It’s about time the groundhogs take to the sky. I want a lil oinker with tiny wings that barely keep him afloat in my party and I want him to be strong enough to handle the Elite Four. That or make Lechonk a secret legendary. I will die on this hill.

Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet, and their hot daddy and mommy professors debut on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.