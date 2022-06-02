‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ fan theory says pigs really can fly
Pokémon fans have been worshipping our adorable lord and savior Lechonk since the lil’ tub was revealed in the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer. But a recent fan theory has some eager Lechonkers thinking they could make the piglet a mainstay in their party on their next adventure.
The fan speculated in a post on r/Pokémon that Lechonk will evolve into a “majestic flying pig”. Pigs can indeed fly, according to them. Well, at least Lechonk can.
The Pokénerds theorized that Lechonk’s “Normal” type could mean that it later evolves into a dual-type. A fire-breathing flying pig roasting his foes as revenge for the roast pork you had last night? A colorfully pink and fluffy piglet soaring through the sky? A dragon with a pig nose and a spiraled dragon tail? The “possibilities are endless”, they claim.
“I believe that Lechonk will have an evolution in which it becomes a majestic flying pig. It’s normal typing currently, so it could easily obtain any dual typing upon evolving. A fire/flying pig? A fairy/flying pig? A dragon/flying pig? Possibilities are endless. This would then also mean that it gains superiority in the best hog race against Emboar.”
A few fans claimed in the comments that Lechonk is probably the Bidoof or Rattata of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. There’s some evidence to this: the region is inspired by Spain and “lechon” allegedly translates from Spanish to “suckling pig”, according to one Reddit user.
But I don’t care. I’m all for this theory. We’ve had eight generations of some sort of bird variant. It’s about time the groundhogs take to the sky. I want a lil oinker with tiny wings that barely keep him afloat in my party and I want him to be strong enough to handle the Elite Four. That or make Lechonk a secret legendary. I will die on this hill.
Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet, and their hot daddy and mommy professors debut on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.