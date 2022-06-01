The new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has dropped, and the fans are loving it, but more importantly, they’re loving the characters — namely the new professors. On Reddit, Pokémon fans are thirsting over Professor Sada and Professor Turo, the Professor Oak stand-ins.

Once the trailer had been uploaded on the Pokémon subreddit, users started going nuts for Sada and Turo, whom the developers must have made intentionally attractive. Sada and Turo appear to be stereotypically good-looking; Sada sports long flowing locks, an edgy undercut and a rather primal look, whereas Turo is the neatly groomed, futuristic opposite of Sada. Either way, Pokémon fans are making it known that Sada and Turo are digitally appealing to the eyes. In fact, some bold comments suggest that the professors only get “hotter” with each generation.

Honestly, we shouldn’t be surprised that Pokémon fans are getting all hot and bothered over Professors Sada and Turo, but Game Freak obviously knew exactly what it was doing when designing both characters. Rather than make the professors older and taint them with age, Sada and Turo were clearly intended to be a bit of eye candy for the players and another reason (on top of many others) to purchase the games. It remains true that Pokémon fans will be forced to choose between Professor Sada in Pokémon Scarlet and Professor Turo in Pokémon Violet. Not that there’s much competition between the two of them — they’re both deemed attractive — but this may be one of the toughest decisions of these gamers’ lives.