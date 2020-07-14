Pokémon Go Leak Reveals First Mega Evolutions And New Galarian Pokémon

This year’s Pokémon Go Fest may not be the real-world extravaganza that Niantic had no doubt originally planned it to be, but that isn’t stopping it from holding one hell of a celebration later this month. As is the case for essentially all live events in 2020, the mobile game’s series of annual festivals have been cancelled due to COVID-19 to be replaced with a single digital-only affair open to every Trainer around the globe.

As one would expect of such an occasion, several boosts, rare Pokémon encounters and limited-time quests are due to be held over the two-day period, though the developer has been keen to keep some rewards a secret. Thanks to the latest efforts of data miners, however, it’s looking increasingly likely that Mega Evolution will play a big role in the upcoming event.

As revealed by the folks over at Pokémon Go Hub, a new (currently unused) loading screen depicting several ‘Mons has been discovered in the game’s files, including one of Charizard’s Mega forms. Check it out for yourselves below.

Pokémon Go Leak Reveals First Mega Evolutions And New Pokémon 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But wait, there’s more!

Data for a ton of new Galarian forms from Sword and Shield’s Galar region has also been uncovered, indicating that all seven are likely going to start appearing in-game soon, either as raid bosses or added to egg pools. The full list is as follows:

PONYTA_GALARIAN

RAPIDASH_GALARIAN

MR_MIME_GALARIAN

CORSOLA_GALARIAN

YAMASK_GALARIAN

SLOWPOKE_GALARIAN

SLOWBRO_GALARIAN

As for Pokémon Go Fest, the fun and festivities begin on July 25th at 10 am local time, with tickets to the virtual event now on sale in-game for $14.99. The entry fee will grant you full access to both days and you can head over here for a summary of everything we know so far.