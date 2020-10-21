Pokémon Sword And Shield Crown Tundra DLC Brings Back A Popular Feature

In case you hadn’t heard, the second of two DLC expansions for Pokémon Sword and Shield is out soon, bringing with it an all-new adventure for Trainers to embark upon. Similarly to Isle of Armor released earlier this year, Crown Tundra introduces a previously unexplored landmass in the Galar region filled, in equal measure, with ‘Mons new and old to catch, train and battle.

While this addition doesn’t quite complete the National Pokédex (some outliers will forever remain excluded from the Gen VIII games, it seems) so controversially omitted from the base title, Game Freak is more than making up for those absences with several new features, including so-called Pokémon Dens. These underground dungeons task a group of four players with teaming up to take on a gauntlet of challenging Dynamax encounters which, if completed, concludes with a face off against one of several Legendary Pokémon.

While tough, Dens provide a reliable method of capturing some of the strongest critters across the entire series, though there are some that won’t be so easy to find. Galarian forms for Gen I legendary bird trio Zapdos, Moltres and Articuno will make their debut in Crown Tundra and you’ll have to give chase (literally) in order to make them your own.

Pokémon Sword And Shield DLC Brings Back A Popular Feature 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Likened to the roaming system first introduced way back in 1999’s Gold & Silver for legendary dogs Entei, Suicune and Raikou, Galar’s three extremely rare avian beasts will randomly appear throughout the entirety of Crown Tundra’s map and attempt to flee as soon as they’re spotted. To even stand a chance of catching up with the fleet-footed creatures, Trainers will need to hop on their bikes and make contact, initiating a battle. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to weaken and attempt to catch your prey, though you can no doubt expect to repeat the process several times before the hunt is over. Good luck!

Crown Tundra releases tomorrow, October 22nd, for Pokémon Sword and Shield.