Pokémon Sword and Shield fans wanting to avoid spoilers until the pair’s official launch have a nightmarish two weeks ahead of them.

Thanks to early copies of the Switch exclusives finding their way into the public domain over the weekend, a massive number of leaks have emerged. As of writing, near-to the entirety of Galar’s Pokédex has spilt onto the internet, with social media sites such as the Pokémon subreddit doing its best to shield (pun intended) visitors from inadvertently ruining the enjoyment of discovery for themselves.

It goes without saying, then, that if you’re one of many that would prefer to go in blind, as it were, you’ll want to stop reading starting now. You’ve been warned!

With the final tally of new ‘Mons looking likely to exceed 100, we can’t possibly list them all off in one place. Instead, we’ve hand-pick one of the juiciest revelations – that of brand new legendary Pokémon Eternatus, and you can check out Game Freak’s bizarre creation via the gallery below.

Pokémon Sword And Shield Leak Reveals Evil Legendary Eternatus 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Appearances aside, little is known of the mysterious Pokémon’s origins other than its evil intentions. Never judge a book by its cover, of course, but Eternatus’ gnarly visage, coupled with earlier leaks accurately outing its name heavily implies its role as that of Sword and Shield‘s antagonist. Currently, the running theory is that box legendaries Zacian and Zamacenta will serve as protectors of the realm against this fearsome new threat.

As for Eternatus itself, while confirmation is still forthcoming, it appears that the Pokémon belongs to the same species as that of Sun and Moon‘s inter-dimensional Ultra Beasts, with one of the above forms likely to be a result of Gigantamaxing. That’s your lot for now, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on development going forward.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are out November 15th for Nintendo Switch.