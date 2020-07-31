A Popular AAA Game Is Now On Sale For Just $3 On Steam

Steam users are certainly no strangers to enjoying bargain prices on some of gaming’s most popular titles, but we feel there’s one in particular worth singling out right now. Sleeping Dogs, United Front’s action-adventure outing set in a contemporary Hong Kong, might be getting a little long in the tooth at eight years old, but as is the case with any bonafide classic, Wei Shen’s infiltration of the Sun On Yee Triad organization is as riveting now as it was back in 2012.

As for how much you’re expected to spend in order to claim ownership of the Square Enix-published title? Well, it’s now available for only $3. An already stellar deal, then, but one that gets even sweeter thanks to his being the game’s Definitive Edition.

Featuring several major improvements made based directly on fan feedback, this version includes gameplay tweaks, audio and visual improvements as well as all 24 DLC packs released for the original. You won’t better entertainment value than that for less than the price of your morning coffee.

You have from today until next month, August 7th to grab Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition for its reduced price, after which you’ll be required to pay the full amount. If, on the other hand, you’ve already exhausted everything Shen’s story has to offer, there’s still the live-action film adaptation to get excited over. Unfortunately, we’ve received little to no update on the project for some time now, with the most recent development reportedly naming Rogue One‘s Donnie Yen as being involved, likely as the actor to play Shen himself.

We’ll be sure to let you know of any developments on that front, but in the meantime, feel free to share with us some of your favourite Sleeping Dogs moments in the comments below!