Most Popular PlayStation Plus Games Revealed By Sony

While Sony certainly hasn’t won itself any brownie points from fans recently for the content being offered through PlayStation Plus, it has (historically, at least) proven to be a massively successful initiative for the company. In case you hadn’t already heard, the paid-for service celebrates its 10-year anniversary next month and Sony, naturally wanting to celebrate, is paying thanks to its millions of subscribers in July with a handful of neat extras.

Those come in the form of an additional game (three up from the usual two) and exclusive PS4 theme, which will be available alongside NBA 2K20 and Rise of the Tomb Raider for the next 30 days. Not the best selection of games that PlayStation fans have been privy to when compared with past months, of course, but which of those titles have proven to be the most popular of all when given away for nothing?

Thanks to official figures released earlier this week, we now have an answer. The top five most-downloaded games available on PS plus (and their associated month of availability) are as follows:

Top 5 Monthly Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (March 2019)

Sonic Forces (March 2020)

Shadow of the Colossus (March 2020)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (June 2018)

Destiny 2 (September 2018)

As far as multiplayer is concerned, it’ll likely come as no surprise to learn that Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V and Activision’s Call of Duty dominated that space.

Top 5 Online Multiplayer Games

Grand Theft Auto V

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Destiny

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Were you one of the millions to download those games above or are you still patiently waiting for something, in particular, that’s so far managed to elude Sony’s gaze? Sound off in the comments below!