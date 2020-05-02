Sony’s Offering 4 Free PlayStation 4 Games, But Only Until Tuesday

If you’re a PlayStation 4 owner, Sony has been working to ensure you’ve got plenty to play while everyone is stuck at home throughout the ongoing pandemic. But nothing lasts forever, and some of the free games the company is offering will be expiring soon, so you’ve got a limited amount of time to finish stocking up on all the content they’re giving away.

Do you have PlayStation Plus? If so, you’ve got until the end of May 4th to download the two free games offered by the service for the month of April. Those titles include the final chapter of Nathan Drake’s adventures, Uncharted 4: A Thieves End, as well as the well-received rally racer, Dirt Rally 2.0. With only a few days left to download them, don’t miss your chance to add them to your library, especially since May’s free games have been a controversial duo that have left many feeling incredibly disappointed – even leading to an online petition to change them.

Additionally, thanks to Sony’s Play at Home initiative, you can round out your Uncharted compilation by grabbing Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection until May 5th. Also included in that promotion is the indie hit Journey, which should be a priority play if you haven’t had an opportunity to experience its stunning and brief adventure yet.

So, in short, once May 5th arrives, all four of those titles will no longer be free. But wait, there’s more.

Lastly, and as an added bonus, there’s a fifth game currently available for free and this one will last a bit longer. Bandai Namco has made Pac-Man: Championship Edition 2 free to download across PS4, Xbox One and PC until May 10th. So, if you’re in the mood for a game that remixes a classic experience with some crazy new features, you won’t want to miss out on an opportunity to pick this one up.

Suffice it to say, it’s a great time to have a PlayStation 4, so get to downloading these incredible offerings before it’s too late. And as always, stay tuned for more updates about free games and exciting deals.