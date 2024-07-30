‘Red Dead Redemption vibes’: The votes are in on whether or not ‘Star Wars: Outlaws’ is the best Ubisoft release in years

The final previews for Star Wars Outlaws are in and it seems that the galaxy far, far away fans are in for a treat when the open-world actioner drops on August 30.

Ubisoft has presided over a string of hit-and-miss releases over the past couple of years. Whether it be the severely underwhelming latest installment in Far Cry or another Assassin’s Creed entry that doesn’t manage to retain relevancy for more than a month, or even a disastrous launch like Skull and Bones, the French game publisher desperately needs a huge win to balance it against all the recent scrutiny.

Well, it appears that Star Wars Outlaws, against all odds and despite the lackluster gameplay trailers, might be just the title to finally allow Ubisoft to rise from the ashes. In fact, the final previews from different outlets claim that the game’s open-world works so well, it might be on par with Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption.

Many publishers spent hours in-game and were impressed by how everything comes together in Massive Entertainment’s new creation.

We spent four hours in Star Wars Outlaws, the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, and came away quite impressed at how organic all of its activities, characters, and world felt.



Our impressions: https://t.co/Yi65BnlY9x pic.twitter.com/65G8njYFNg — IGN (@IGN) July 30, 2024

Other Star Wars fans who got early access also came out of the game positively surprised.

I Got To Play Star Wars Outlaws Early!

I absolutely LOVED IT!



Here are some screenshots I took of my Gameplay that I think are pretty swell! 💚 pic.twitter.com/5tbd7QB1WI — RuthlessNightsister (@RuthlessNS_) July 30, 2024

In fact, if there’s one thing everyone can agree on, it’s that the open-world experience is simply sublime.

I’ve played Star Wars Outlaws. Here are my initial thoughts/impressions:



▫️The open-world exploration is awesome and massive, it’s a lot of fun flying around on the speeder.

▫️Nix (your sidekick) can survey the area, fetch weapons, attack and distract enemies. Huge advantage to… pic.twitter.com/hOh11pDGpl — SpawnPoiint (@SpawnPoiint) July 30, 2024

Apparently, the game is so good that it’s going to remind you why you fell in love with Star Wars in the first place.

I can’t stand Star Wars anymore. Somehow, the Ubisoft open world game reminded me why i loved Star Wars at all. Star Wars Outlaw is looking fantastic. https://t.co/P56AAhAhJQ — Gene Park (@GenePark) July 30, 2024

It’s always the small details that immerse players in the world. For example, you can pet the creatures you come across in Star Wars Outlaws.

You can pet the Bantha in Star Wars Outlaws 🥰 pic.twitter.com/FDclMIBD0H — GAMINGbible (@gamingbible) July 30, 2024

Lastly, GamesRadar asserted that Outlaws is the perfect Western Star Wars adventure you could possibly ask for, with “serious Red Dead Redemption vibes.”

We played 4 hours of Star Wars Outlaws and the open world gave us serious Red Dead Redemption vibes pic.twitter.com/9CT9798Y90 — GamesRadar+ (@GamesRadar) July 30, 2024

Of course, as you can imagine, a lot of people are still not sold, especially when the previews goes so far as to compare Outlaws to one of the greatest games ever made.

How much did ubisoft pay you to say that — Davos (@davoscrypto) July 30, 2024

Another major deal-breaker for people is the outrageous price tag.

with the price of the base game being over $100 where i live (and the giga deluxe being over $200) its hard to justify buying this game unless the reviews are heralding it as the second coming of christ lol. i like star wars, but imma wait for a sale or for it to hit ubisoft+ — Jaraghan (@jaraghan) July 30, 2024

Our own initial thoughts on the game highlighted how generic everything looked, both in terms of gameplay mechanics and storytelling craft, but it seems that Massive has somehow managed to make it all work.

Still, despite my overall lingering pessimism, I can’t deny that some of these features in the open-world environment sound compelling. We’ve all always secretly wanted an open-world Star Wars game that allows you to traverse the galaxy and create your own adventures, and it seems that for the time being, and for better or for worse, Outlaws is as close as we’re going to get to that perfect experience.

