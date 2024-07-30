‘Red Dead Redemption vibes’: The votes are in on whether or not ‘Star Wars: Outlaws’ is the best Ubisoft release in years

The final previews for Star Wars Outlaws are in and it seems that the galaxy far, far away fans are in for a treat when the open-world actioner drops on August 30.
Ubisoft has presided over a string of hit-and-miss releases over the past couple of years. Whether it be the severely underwhelming latest installment in Far Cry or another Assassin’s Creed entry that doesn’t manage to retain relevancy for more than a month, or even a disastrous launch like Skull and Bones, the French game publisher desperately needs a huge win to balance it against all the recent scrutiny.
Well, it appears that Star Wars Outlaws, against all odds and despite the lackluster gameplay trailers, might be just the title to finally allow Ubisoft to rise from the ashes. In fact, the final previews from different outlets claim that the game’s open-world works so well, it might be on par with Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption.
Many publishers spent hours in-game and were impressed by how everything comes together in Massive Entertainment’s new creation.
Other Star Wars fans who got early access also came out of the game positively surprised.
In fact, if there’s one thing everyone can agree on, it’s that the open-world experience is simply sublime.
Apparently, the game is so good that it’s going to remind you why you fell in love with Star Wars in the first place.
It’s always the small details that immerse players in the world. For example, you can pet the creatures you come across in Star Wars Outlaws.
Lastly, GamesRadar asserted that Outlaws is the perfect Western Star Wars adventure you could possibly ask for, with “serious Red Dead Redemption vibes.”
Of course, as you can imagine, a lot of people are still not sold, especially when the previews goes so far as to compare Outlaws to one of the greatest games ever made.
How much did ubisoft pay you to say that— Davos (@davoscrypto) July 30, 2024
Another major deal-breaker for people is the outrageous price tag.
with the price of the base game being over $100 where i live (and the giga deluxe being over $200) its hard to justify buying this game unless the reviews are heralding it as the second coming of christ lol. i like star wars, but imma wait for a sale or for it to hit ubisoft+— Jaraghan (@jaraghan) July 30, 2024
Our own initial thoughts on the game highlighted how generic everything looked, both in terms of gameplay mechanics and storytelling craft, but it seems that Massive has somehow managed to make it all work.
Still, despite my overall lingering pessimism, I can’t deny that some of these features in the open-world environment sound compelling. We’ve all always secretly wanted an open-world Star Wars game that allows you to traverse the galaxy and create your own adventures, and it seems that for the time being, and for better or for worse, Outlaws is as close as we’re going to get to that perfect experience.
Published: Jul 30, 2024 03:47 pm