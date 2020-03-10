New Resident Evil 2 Mod Adds Playable Ghostbusters

And here I thought the Resident Evil 2 modding community couldn’t get any more creative.

Scooby-Doo, Thomas the Tank Engine, Grand Theft Auto, Friday the 13th, It: the list of pop culture icons, whether it be children’s cartoons or horror cinema, being inserted into Capcom’s acclaimed survival horror remake has truly known no bounds since launch last year. The subject of such wacky fan-made creations, of course, has more often than not been the game’s terrifying Mr. X, though heroes Leon and Claire certainly haven’t been exempt. Case in point: George Chief Moding’s decision to replace the pair with a certain band of Ghostbusters.

If for whatever reason you’ve ever had the incredibly specific dream of playing as Peter Venkman or Egon Spengler in a Resident Evil game, then today’s your lucky day. Check out the gallery below for a preview of what both characters look like in-game:

Before you ask, no – the mod doesn’t quite achieve 100% authenticity by replacing Leon’s voice with Bill Murray and Harold Ramis’ various lines from Ghostbusters, and probably for the best, too, for obvious reasons. For what it’s worth, though, the alteration does go the extra mile by including working facial animations, with both supernatural experts even replacing Leon in cutscenes. As you might suspect, watching Venkmen interact with the world and its characters (particularly Ada Wong) quite spectacularly shatters any semblance of immersion, so I’d recommend holding off on hitting the install button until after your first playthrough.

Yet another incredibly high-quality mod for Resident Evil 2, then, though I imagine the folks responsible for such oddities will soon be moving on to a certain sequel. Resident Evil 3 is out next month, April 3rd, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and it goes without saying that all sorts of bizarre mods for Nemesis are to be expected in the weeks and months that follow.