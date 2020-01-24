Capcom Reveals New Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition

With just two months to go until Capcom’s long-awaited Resident Evil 3 remake arrives in stores, most diehard fans will have undoubtedly secured their pre-orders long ago.

Even if that’s the case, though, you might want to reconsider, as the developer has just revealed a brand new Collector’s Edition for the reimagined survival horror title. This particular package is available only from European and African retailers, however, so those in the US who immediately snapped up GameStop’s previously announced exclusive need not worry. That is, of course, assuming you’re not in the market to own both, in which case, expect to incur some hefty shipping costs.

As for the topic at hand, you can check out the limited edition bundle via the gallery below to help decide if the £215 asking price is worth it.

New Resident Evil 3 Collector's Edition Revealed

While the assortment of bonus items might appear identical to that of the North American version, there is a key difference. Unlike the former, this iteration includes a physical rather than digital copy of Resident Evil 3‘s soundtrack spread across two discs. Not exactly a deal-breaker (especially for those with enough clutter already lying around), true, but an odd discrepancy worth pointing out, nonetheless. The two Collector’s Editions are otherwise indistinguishable from each other; both contain the storage box replica, Raccoon City map, art book and centrepiece statue of Jill Valentine.

Speaking of the former S.T.A.R.S. member, you can check out the redesigned hero, as well as Umbrella’s fearsome Nemesis via Capcom’s most recent gameplay trailer over here.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC which, alongside a meaty single-player campaign, will offer replayability in the form of multiplayer spinoff Resident Evil Resistance. You can check out full-length match footage of the experimental new mode over this way.