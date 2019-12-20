Resident Evil 3 Pre-Orders Get 15% Discount On PC

It may have only just been announced, but retailers are already offering some hefty discounts for next year’s Resident Evil 3 remake.

The survival horror, which sees players take control of former S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine as she struggles to escape the doomed Raccoon City, has been available for pre-order since its official announcement last week. As is standard for most triple-A releases, the RRP for Capcom’s next heavy hitter is $59.99 (unless you’re getting hammered by awful regional conversion rates, of course), though online merchant Green Man Gaming is offering up to 15% off the usual asking price.

Placing your pre-order with the site and entering the promotional code 25RE3 at checkout will bring the price down to $44.99.

As for what’s included, Resident Evil 3‘s meaty campaign will undoubtedly be the main draw, though you’ll also have access to a bespoke new multiplayer experience – Resident Evil Resistance. Initially unveiled earlier this year, the online component is an asymmetrical 4v1 affair that pits survivors against a Mastermind. As a member of the former, you’ll be tasked with escaping a series of Umbrella’s experiments, all the while combating the player Mastermind’s ability to lay traps, spawn enemies and, most terrifyingly of all, become Mr. X himself.

Pre-orders also come bundled with an exclusive Classic Costume DLC Pack that transforms both Jill and Carlos into their more nostalgic, polygonal selves from the original game. Do note, however, that pre-orders placed with Green Man Gaming are strictly for Steam versions of the remake only.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd, 2020, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and, for those that haven’t already, you can check out our round-up of everything revealed so far for one of next year’s most anticipated titles over here.