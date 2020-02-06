Resident Evil 3 Pre-Orders Get Big Discount On Xbox One And PlayStation 4

Resident Evil 3 is so close to release that we can almost hear the guttural cries of “S.T.A.R.S.” bellowing out of Nemesis’ ugly mug.

In less than two months, in fact, fans of Capcom’s beloved survival horror series will return to Raccoon City in order to witness its final few days on Earth before being sanitized (read: nuked into oblivion) to halt the spread of Umbrella’s grotesque experiments. Until the bombs drop, however, players will be doing their absolute best to shepherd poor Jill Valentine through the city’s streets, scrounging for supplies, meeting new friends and no doubt killing hordes of zombies along the way.

Besides a handful of painfully short gameplay snippets, we’ve yet to see just how, exactly, Resident Evil 3‘s gameplay will stack up against last year’s fantastic Resident Evil 2 remake, but it’s largely expected that this year’s installment will follow suit, with perhaps a few additions (such as combat dodges and a slightly increased focus on action) to set them apart. Nemesis, of course, remains the biggest mystery which, despite finally being unveiled in last month’s most recent trailer, gives away little in regards to how he’ll behave in non-scripted segments.

Then again, we certainly can’t fault Capcom for wanting to keep at least some of the reimagined title’s elements tightly under wraps, especially for the aforementioned villain, who considers unpredictability to be a weapon. Fortunately, fans will get the answers they seek in just a few weeks time and, for those that have yet to pre-order, certain US retailers are doing their best to secure your custom.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Screenshots 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Both Amazon and Walmart are offering up to 17% off standard versions of the remake for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, meaning you’ll make a saving of $10. Likewise, those on PC still have the chance to take advantage of a similar promotion over on Green Man Gaming. Alternatively, you can head over to Best Buy which, while not offering any discounts, has thrown in a special SteelBook case adorned with Jill and Nemesis for the usual $60 price tag. The choice is up to you!

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. See here for the most recent trailer.