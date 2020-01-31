Resident Evil 3 Remake Reveals New Pre-Order Bonus

Resident Evil 3‘s long-awaited remake is on course to finally arrive in a couple of months.

Come April, fans of Capcom’s famed survival horror series will once again return to Raccoon City as Jill Valentine to witness, first hand, the hideous machinations of Umbrella Corporation. Overrun with undead civilians, genetically altered reptiles and, of course, the big-bad Tyrant Nemesis himself, players will have to utilize all the tools at Jill’s disposal in order to escape the doomed city before it’s wiped off the map.

With gameplay previews now readily available following last year’s initial announcement, would-be survivors now have a solid idea of what to expect going into the nail-biting adventure and Capcom is doing everything it can to secure your pre-order. You’ve no doubt already seen the lavish Collector’s Editions available in North America and Europe, though you don’t necessarily have to break the bank in order to secure a piece of Resident Evil 3 memorabilia.

US retailer Best Buy has just revealed its own pre-order bonus in the form of a special SteelBook game case. You can check out the merch, featuring the faces of Nemesis and Jill, below:

Not the most exciting pre-order bonus, admittedly, but at no extra charge ($59.99), there’s nothing to lose. The offer is currently only available for console copies of the game, however, so PC gamers will be better off checking out Green Man Gaming’s current promotion. Regardless of where you ultimately decide to pre-order, all copies of Resident Evil 3 purchased prior to launch will receive a download code for additional in-game costumes. When applied, these revert Jill and Carlos into their original polygonal forms as seen in the 1999 original.

Resident Evil 3 remake is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.