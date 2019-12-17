While the lion’s share of attention is, for obvious reasons, being heaped on Jill and Carlos’ redesigns for the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake, one character reveal has seemingly slipped under the radar.

No, Capcom still hasn’t revealed any gameplay footage of the fearsome Nemesis in action, but rather, a number of images that confirm the return of a certain fellow from previous games. Robert Kendo, the poor soul who Leon encounters in this year’s Resident Evil 2 remake, looks set to be making a return for the sequel. Though the gun store owner and creator of the iconic Samurai Edge S.T.A.R.S. weapon is presumed dead at the climax of the former, it appears Jill will meet the weaponsmith prior to that event.

Resident Evil fan Where’s Barry has shared an image from the game on Twitter that shows the two characters together. Check it out below:

Resident Evil 3 Remake Confirms Return Of A Resident Evil 2 Character 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Worth noting, however, is that Jill never encounters Kendo in the original Resident Evil 3, so either Capcom is intending to make a number of key changes to the series’ canon or this isn’t a screenshot from the upcoming sequel. Where’s Barry notes that the picture, taken from a newly-released achievement for Resident Evil 2, could point to the impending arrival of future DLC for the second installment as a means of leading into Jill’s standalone adventure.

It remains to be seen whether those suspicions will be realized, of course, though with the series’ highly anticipated return visit to Raccoon City less than three months away, fans won’t have long to wait.

Resident Evil 3 remake is out next year, April 3rd, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Those that missed last week’s grand reveal can see here for all the details. Enjoy!