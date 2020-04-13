Resident Evil 3 Remake Sales Top 2 Million In Less Than A Week

It might not have received the same universally positive praise as its predecessor, but the Resident Evil 3 remake certainly hasn’t suffered from a lack of success.

Earlier today, Capcom confirmed via press release that the series’ reimagined third installment has shipped more than two million copies worldwide in just five days, bringing the franchise’s entire sales total to an impressive 95 million. For comparison’s sake, the original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, released way back in 1999, notched up total lifetime sales of 3.5 million, making the likelihood of this year’s modernized take surpassing that performance all but guaranteed.

In terms of catching up to last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake, however, the threequel still has a ways to go. The developer confirms in the same statement that Leon and Claire’s shared adventure has exceeded 6.5 million shipped copies, meaning the latter has just shy of 12 months to shift another 4.5 million units. Certainly possible, but we’ll just have to wait and see if the feat is achieved.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Screenshots

So, where does that leave the series in the future and beyond?

We’ve already heard a great deal about Resident Evil 8, of course, thanks to a copious number of rumors, but it now appears increasingly likely that Resident Evil 4 will be next to get the remake treatment. M-Two, the same developer that handled this year’s divisive entry, is said to be handling the ambitious project which is aiming for a release sometime in 2022. As always, fans should take any information not confirmed via official sources with a generous pinch of salt, but the leaks line up with our own reports, so expect more information to follow in due course.

In the meantime, be sure to let us know what you think of Resident Evil 3, as well as the increasingly likely prospect of the iconic fourth game being remade by the same studio, in the usual place below!