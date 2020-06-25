Resident Evil 4 Remake Will Reportedly Add New Story Content

To the delight of many fans anxious to see how the series’ long-running narrative will move forward following 2017’s Resident Evil 7, Capcom finally confirmed earlier this month that a direct sequel is in the works. Subtitled Village, the eighth mainline instalment is due to arrive sometime in 2021 for next-gen consoles, leaving the prospect of any further remakes of older entries firmly off the table until 2022 at the earliest.

Assuming all of the leaks hold true, Resident Evil 4 is next in line to get a do-over, but how, if at all, will Leon’s reimagined foray into the Spanish countryside differ to that of the original? Chances are, we won’t get an official answer to that question for a while yet, though new details provided recently by prolific leaker AestheticGamer have given fans at least an indication of what to expect.

In response to a question from one follower asking if they knew how extensively Capcom planned to change or add to events in Resident Evil 4‘s remake, AestheticGamer responds with the following:

I keep saying this but I’ll repeat myself, RE4 Remake leaked too soon even if with RE8 I think some would get suspicious, but yes the story is an area they’re focusing on expanding greatly. Not in the way you described though. I guess the one random thing I can toss out there as an example is, have you ever thought about what Dr. Salvador’s deal in RE4 was? No? Well, prepare to be intrigued.

Amazing Resident Evil 4 Mod Recreates The Original Game 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For those not familiar with Dr. Salvador, it’s the name given by Capcom to the sack-wearing, chainsaw-wielding maniac Leon first encounters in RE4‘s starting village who can never be truly killed. The recurring enemy shows up multiple times throughout the story, though is never given any background beyond that of being a Las Plagas infectee (presumably, at least – you never see his face).

Interesting news, to say the least, and we can’t help but wonder which other beloved characters from Resident Evil 4 will get similar treatment. Will we finally find out who (or what) the mysterious Merchant is? Let us know what you think in the usual place below!