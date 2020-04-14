Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Dev Team Will Be Larger Than 2 And 3

With last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake selling a whopping 6.5 million copies, and with the recently released Resident Evil 3 remake topping the two million sales mark in less than a week, it’s fair to say that Capcom’s modernized survival horror revamps are proving to be great business for the Japanese publisher. As a result, it’s only natural that the company sets its sights on its next big video game revival. Yep, you guessed it: Resident Evil 4.

Indeed, this could well be one of the most beloved entries in the entire franchise’s whole back-catalogue. Yes, the much rumoured Resident Evil 4 remake is reportedly in the works and this has been corroborated by a number of reliable sources. In fact, We Got This Covered was the first to report last week that Capcom was indeed working on a Resident Evil 4 remake and since then, VGC – as well as a number of other outlets – have backed up our scoop.

Yes, Capcom will continue their current trajectory by producing a reimagining of Resident Evil 4, a bonafide fan favourite within the iconic survival horror series. Interestingly, the fourth game’s remake will reportedly be developed by M-Two, a company based in Osaka, Japan. Furthermore, the development team at M-Two has been prepping for the Resident Evil 4 remake’s development since 2018 after it was founded by the former head of Platinum Games: Tatsuya Minami.

In addition, the new remake’s development team will reportedly be much larger than previous games with extra support from staff behind Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5, which comprise some of Capcom’s internal teams. Moreover, many developers who worked on the original Resident Evil 4 will be giving development support for the upcoming remake, including Hiroyuki Kobayashi (Mega Man 11), Kouji Kakae (Devil May Cry 5), and Kiyohiko Sakata, who was the game director for the Resident Evil 3 remake at Red Works.

As of the time of writing, the Resident Evil 4 remake’s director has not yet been confirmed. As always, though, stay tuned for further updates.