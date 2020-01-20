Resident Evil 8 May Be Officially Announced Next Month

The next mainline entry in Capcom’s flagship survival horror series could be announced as early as next month, a new leak has claimed.

Now, before we get into the meat of this particular bout of hearsay, it’s worth noting that the original source, a 4Chan post, has since been removed. A transcript of the post, however, was promptly jotted down by Reddit user Ajxtt and claims that Sony will host a special event at the beginning of February. This unconfirmed conference will serve as the platform to reveal PlayStation 5 and, beyond that, a number of currently unannounced games.

Among sequels to the likes of Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn and Crash Bandicoot, Capcom is said to be putting its own weight behind the publisher in the form of a new Resident Evil title. No reference to Resident Evil 8 specifically is made, though it’s the most logical conclusion to reach, considering previous rumors.

Resident Evil 7 Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The sequel to 2017’s critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 is largely believed to already be in active development, with reputed industry insider Daniel Ahmad implying on multiple occasions that the eighth installment will be exclusive to next-gen consoles. The details line up, then, but it remains to be seen whether any of the above turns out to be true. With the projected date of Sony’s new hardware reveal only weeks away, fans won’t have to wait long in order to learn the truth.

Until the time that Resident Evil 8 is finally confirmed, fans of the franchise have plenty to keep them occupied. Capcom’s long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 3 will arrive in a matter of months, and judging by last week’s awesome gameplay trailer, the developer is on course to hit yet another home run. Check it out over here.