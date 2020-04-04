Resident Evil 8 Is Reportedly First-Person And Takes Serious Departures

Everyone’s attention may currently be on a certain remake that just arrived, but work on the next numbered entry in Capcom’s beloved Resident Evil series seems to already be well underway. As we’ve previously heard, Resident Evil 8 is due to arrive within the next year or two and, like its predecessor, will apparently be a first-person experience. Or at least, that’s according to a prominent leaker, who’s now shared some new details.

AestheticGamer (AKA Dusk Golem) has proven himself reliable in the past when it comes to intel on the survival horror franchise and after telling us that both Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield will be returning for the eighth installment, he’s now relayed a new update which mentions a first-person perspective and also warns us that some fans may be put off by what the developer is cooking up for us.

should be revealed within the next few months, it is first-person, and many purists are going to hate it because it's taking some serious departures in the story/enemies and the like. Hallucinations, Occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020

Resident Evil 3 Review 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unfortunately, AestheticGamer keeps things vague as to why the upcoming sequel may be so controversial, but if it’s really going to be as big of a departure as he says, then it kind of makes you wonder exactly what type of game Resident Evil 8 will end up being. He does give some hints there at the end, of course, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about the project.

If we had to guess, though, it seems like it could just be some sort of side story – revisiting a few of the locations from Resident Evil 7 – rather than a proper continuation of the overarching story. But whatever it is that Capcom’s working on, it seems all but certain that we’ll be getting an official announcement on it sooner rather than later, so stay tuned and watch this space for more.