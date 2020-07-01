Exploration And Puzzle-Solving Will Be Key In Resident Evil 8: Village

Capcom’s somewhat expected, thanks to numerous leaks, grand reveal of Resident Evil 8 last month during Sony’s big PlayStation 5 games blowout remains one of the presentation’s biggest talking points, and for good reason. Choppy frame rates aside, the long-awaited sequel’s rumored setting, characters, enemies and hauntingly gorgeous visuals have got fans chomping at the bit for any further details, though not until later this year, says the developer, will it be ready to share more.

In an effort to tide you over until then, however, RE8 producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Pete Fabiano have teased a few new details in the latest issue of Famitsu. While the original transcript is in Japanese, Alex Aniel has been kind enough to translate the whole lot for folks over on Twitter. And below you can see a summary of the major talking points.

Exploration and puzzle-solving will be key components of RE8, alongside item management and combat.

RE8 on next-gen consoles will feature upgraded graphics and audio, as well as near-to non-existent loading screens.

The werewolf-like enemies seen in the trailer will be encountered by the protagonists but their origins will remain a mystery for now.

Capcom describes inventory management as being “very important.”

Reusing the first-person view from Resident Evil 7 allows for a deeper, more immersive experience.

The village seen in the trailer is somewhere in Europe.

The trailer shown during Sony’s presentation hints at which of RE7’s endings is considered canon.

RE8 is a direct sequel to its predecessor and serves as a conclusion to its narrative.

Ethan and Mia’s relationship has changed since the events of RE7.

Capcom has been working on the series’ eighth installment in some capacity for at least 3.5 years.

Nothing particularly enlightening in terms of story, then, though that’s to be expected. The presence of Umbrella’s symbol, Chris Redfield’s apparent turn to villainy and the exact whereabouts of Village‘s setting are clearly intended to be integral to Resident Evil 8‘s plot and it goes without saying that we can’t wait to start putting the jigsaw pieces together when release day rolls around next year. It’s going to be a long wait, for sure, but you can do doubt expect Capcom to share more details as the months go by, so stay tuned!