Resident Evil Village Art Teases An Interesting Chris Redfield Twist

While Microsoft and Sony are busy celebrating the launch of their next-gen consoles, there’s one publisher who’s not doing so hot. For those who haven’t heard the news, Capcom recently fell victim to a devastating cyberattack, and worse yet, the malicious hackers who targeted them released a trove of sensitive information onto the internet. So far, the leaked documents have shed light on a Resident Evil battle royale, a virtual reality version of the much-beloved Resident Evil 4, and a potential April 2021 release date for Resident Evil Village, the latest entry in the long-running survival horror franchise.

However, the cyberattack on Capcom’s internal servers was not the only source of Village news this week. As reported by GameRant, some official artwork for the title hit the web recently, and fans are speculating that this new image points towards a rather hairy situation for protagonist Chris Redfield.

As Twitter user AestheticGamer drew attention to, a new piece of art for the next entry in the series was uploaded to Steam recently. The image in question – seen below – shows Redfield looking down upon a rather dark village, with the silhouette of a castle in the background. What’s more interesting, though, is that half of Chris’ face is that of a wolf.

As you might imagine, fans have drawn their own conclusions here, with many posturing that he’ll transform into a werewolf at some point during the game’s story. Of course, it’s entirely possible that this image was simply designed to show that werewolves will be featured in the title, but until Capcom sheds light on the matter, your guess is as good as ours. As always, though, we’ll keep our ears to the ground and continue posting any official Resident Evil Village updates that come our way.