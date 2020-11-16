Resident Evil Battle Royale Spinoff Reportedly In The Works

2021 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest years yet for Resident Evil, but it would seem that Capcom still has more than a few secrets up its sleeve that are ready to be revealed for the franchise’s upcoming 25th anniversary celebrations.

Whether you can believe it or not, the survival horror series turns a quarter of a century old in just a few months and its creator has teased something big for the occasion. Specifics, of course, remain tightly under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped fans from putting forward their own estimations of what to expect when the occasion arrives, with some more believable than others. At the very least, it’ll be around this time that Resident Evil Village will arrive on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC, and further details pertaining to Netflix’s pair of original shows based on the IP are also a shoo-in, but what else?

Official confirmation of Resident Evil 4‘s rumored remake or a VR version, perhaps? How about a battle royale set against the backdrop of a zombie apocalypse?

That last one, according to leaks originating from a cyberattack on Capcom’s internal servers, is actually in the works under the code name Project Highway/Village Online. The naming convention certainly falls in line with that of Project Resistance – which was announced last year as a multiplayer experience and later confirmed to be bundled with all copies of Resident Evil 3‘s remake – and we could be looking at a similar pairing with Resident Evil Village.

For what it’s worth, the studio has yet to confirm anything of the sort for Resident Evil‘s eighth mainline entry and, as far as we know, it’s a strictly single player affair. Anything can change between now and release, however, so we’ll just have to wait and see what shape this mysterious spinoff takes.