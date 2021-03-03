Resident Evil Village Director Teases Big Surprise For Ethan Winters

As if there wasn’t already a large enough fog of unanswered questions swirling around the titular hamlet in which Resident Evil Village is set, Capcom has gone and added even more fuel to the fire. Indeed, despite showcasing what many presume to be the survival horror sequel’s primary antagonist in recent gameplay demos, new comments provided by director Morimasa Sato in an interview with EDGE magazine suggest that Lady Dimitrescu’s interest in Ethan Winters expands far beyond the realm of pure coincidence.

As first and foremost a continuation of the latter’s story following his encounter with bioweapon Eveline in Resident Evil 7, Sato teases that major surprises await the hapless civilian as he explores this new dread-filled world in search of his and wife Mia’s daughter. “The biggest surprise you could possibly imagine awaits Ethan Winters in this story,” he says, cryptically adding: “What that is, you’ll have to see for yourself!”

Nothing indicative of what lies in wait for Village‘s hero there, then, though Sato certainly implies that players won’t be expecting whatever’s lying in store.

While purely speculation at this point, it’s possible that these surprises could be connected to some excellent deduction work currently being carried out by fans. A map included with collector’s editions of the title has revealed that four regional houses – Dimitrescu and Heisenberg being the only two explicitly mentioned in-game so far – all have a shared interest in Ethan and his family, though for what reasons we’ll assuredly be waiting until release day to find out.

Resident Evil Village arrives May 7th for current and last-gen consoles, with all copies coming with a new multiplayer experience, RE: Verse, as standard. For more details on the latter, head over here.