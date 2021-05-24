Resident Evil Village Face Model Cosplays As Lady Dimitrescu

While she’s only one of four major villains that Ethan Winters encounters during his quest to rescue Rose in Resident Evil Village, Lady Dimitrescu has left a lasting impact. Indeed, the castellan gets arguably less screen time than any of her siblings in the sequel but ultimately became the face of most marketing material despite that. This is due, of course, not just to the character’s abnormal size and height, but her beauty while in human form.

Similar to fans’ eagerness to discover who served as the face model for Jill Valentine in last year’s impressively animated Resident Evil 3 remake (it was Sasha Zotova), the real-life individual whose likeness brought Alcina Dimitrescu to life has been a hot topic ever since she was revealed. Thankfully, players now have confirmation of that fact thanks to an Instagram post by Helena Mankowska. The Polish actor and model announced the news on her profile last week, even going so far as to share a photo (credit: Luis Padilla) of her cosplay as the vampiric villain, which you can check out below.

Donna Beneviento, Salvatore Moreau and Karl Heisenberg complete the quartet of lords that Ethan must defeat to confront Mother Miranda and retrieve his daughter, with the latter’s voice actor often being compared to Nicolas Cage in terms of verbal mannerisms and line delivery. In reality, Englishman Neil Newbon lends his vocal cords to the role and has previously been involved in other games, including David Cage’s Detroit: Become Human.

Resident Evil Village, on the other hand, is available now for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC. See here for WGTC’s overwhelmingly positive review.