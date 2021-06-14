Resident Evil Village Sales Are Dominating Xbox, PlayStation And Steam

Resident Evil Village‘s streak of shattering records shows no signs of slowing down, it would seem.

Released back in May for current and last-gen consoles as well as PC, Capcom’s survival horror sequel, while debatably the best genre entry to date, has undoubtedly garnered overwhelming praise from fans and critics alike for improving in almost every way on the revised formula established with 2017’s installment. It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, that this year’s continuation of Ethan Winters’ story has flown off the shelves at a dizzying rate, to the extent that it could well end up surpassing its predecessor’s already impressive figures.

According to the latest performance updated provided by NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella, in fact, Village was not only the top-performing title across every platform (Xbox, PlayStation and Steam) in its launch month but, as of writing, at least, stands as the second best-selling video game of 2021 so far. There is, of course, still plenty of time remaining until 2022 rolls around, so anything could change this early on in the marathon race.

Resident Evil Village Review 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s worth noting, too, that pole position could be retaken (Piscatella doesn’t state what currently sits on the throne) at any time, especially as Capcom is far from done. Alongside delivering the delayed RE: Verse multiplayer component as a free update for all Resident Evil Village players sometime during the summer, rumors persist that the developer could also be planning to supplement the existing single-player campaign with additional DLC.

That last one remains unconfirmed for now, but there’s not long left to wait in order to learn the truth. Be sure to check back later today for all the announcements to come out of the company’s dedicated E3 showcase.