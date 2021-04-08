Resident Evil Village’s Incredibly Tall Woman Cosplayed By Incredibly Tall Athlete

Resident Evil Village is out soon and fans are excited for more tense first-person action, a new creepy setting, the return of series mainstay Chris Redfield and the continuation of the tangled but fun story. But there’s one element of the game that’s been getting an inordinate amount of interest. It appears that one of the primary villains will be the extravagantly dressed and very tall Lady Dimitrescu, who seems to be at the head of some kind of squad of sexy vampire ladies.

First unveiled in a recent trailer this tall lady set the internet on fire, became an instant meme and has apparently awakened an awful lot of fetishes in unwitting gamers. Lady Dimitrescu has gone on to become the face of the game’s marketing campaign, with life-size standees of her now popping up in stores in advance of the game’s launch.

One wrinkle is that her height makes her very difficult to cosplay, as the average woman would need stilts to pull it off. But fans have just discovered someone who can bring her to life near-perfectly. This is Russian Olympic athlete Yekaterina Lisina, who won a bronze medal for basketball at the 2008 Olympics. Check her out as Lady Dimitrescu:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMswg2QhrB3/

Lisina is 6’9″, now works as a model and has founded the accurately named ‘World’s Tallest Models’ agency. Over her career she’s held world records for the woman with the longest legs, the tallest professional athlete and for possessing the biggest feet of any Russian woman. All of which means she’s the best candidate to step into the immaculately styled dresses of survival horror’s latest darling.

Thing is, even Lisina can’t exactly copy Lady D, as Capcom art director Tomonori Takano revealed that her official height (including hat and heels) is 9’6″. But, in the absence of anyone taller, we’re not going to get better cosplay than this.

Resident Evil Village hits PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on May 7.