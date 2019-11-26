Respawn Is Raising Apex Legends’ Level Cap To 500 And Adding More Rewards

Apex Legends players will need to exercise a little more patience until the battle royale’s fourth season rolls around, but in the meantime, Respawn has some major changes planned.

As announced today in a lengthy blog post, the developer revealed a number of adjustments due to arrive in-game on December 3rd, including a total revamp of player progression systems to make them feel more worthwhile and rewarding. Chief among those modifications – and brace yourselves for this one – is confirmation of an account level cap increase. Once the update goes live, the maximum level obtainable will increase fivefold from 100 to an eye-watering 500.

The reason, you might ask? Why, to open up more reward space, of course. For a complete breakdown of when to expect new loot drops, see below.

Players can now earn 199 Apex Packs by level 500 (previously 45) Level 2 – 20: One pack every level Level 22 – 300: One pack every two levels Level 305 – 500: One pack every five levels You will continue to earn 600 Legend Tokens per level Apex Packs rewards will be retroactive



A massive increase in earnable cosmetics, then, but the good news doesn’t stop there. As a means of sprucing up current tables with more desirable gear and items, a wealth of new Gun Charms are being released. These neat little keychains can be attached to any weapon for some added visual flair. Specifics are as follows:

Players will earn a Player Level Gun Charm every 100 Player Levels

36 new Gun Charms are going into Apex Packs at Epic and Legendary tier

Gun Charms will now appear in the rotating shop for players who prefer direct purchase

As for those concerned about the increased amount of grind this all represents, fear not. In order to streamline the experience curve and make the process feel less of a slog, the amount required to reach level 100 has been reduced by approximately 5%, says the developer, making the climb more consistent.

With that said, reaching rank 500 won’t be easy, so if you’re intending to reach that goal, now would be the perfect time to take a timeout before the big Apex Legends patch arrives next month. Good luck!