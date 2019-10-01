After what felt like an endless campaign of teasers and secrets building up to Apex Legends‘ next big update, Season 3 has finally arrived. For the next three months, Kings Canyon regulars will be trading their usual stomping ground for more extreme climates in new map World’s Edge, with an avalanche of new rewards on offer for Battle Pass owners. More than a whopping 100 items are up for grabs this time around with loot divvied up between the usual character and weapon skins, stat trackers, alternate loading screens, crafting materials and more.

Oh, and it’s probably worth mentioning too, that Season 3 marks the introduction of an all-new item in the form of Gun Charms. We’ll get to those in just a second but first, feast your eyes on the gorgeous new outfits for each hero via the showcase below.

Apex Legends Season 3 Battle Pass Rewards Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Satisfied? You should be – the wardrobe additions this time around are some of the best yet and, even better, three of those alternate skins for Bloodhound, Mirage and Octane will be immediately unlocked for use once the 950 Apex Coin entry fee has been submitted. The showstopping Iced Out Pathfinder and Frostbite Peacekeeper skins will need to be unlocked by ranking up, however, which comes as no surprise – both are clearly intended to be endgame trophies for the most dedicated of players. As for Gun Charms, they’re exactly what the name suggests: miniature trinkets that allow players to add some more flair to their favourite weapons. Neat.

However, even if you’re unable or unwilling to drop the cash on Season 3’s renewed Battle Pass, a series of free unlocks are available to everyone, free of charge. The full list is as follows:

Free Rewards

Freezer Burn Caustic

Five Apex Packs

Season 3 Stat Trackers for Each Legend

Mirage Loading Screen

And there you have it. With even more content for fans to sink their chompers into in the form of new hero Crypto and a bevvy of upcoming events – including one due imminently to celebrate Halloween – there’s never been a better time to start (or continue) your Apex Legends career. Enjoy!