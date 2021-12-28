Riot Games settles in gender discrimination lawsuit — for $100 million

We’re getting an update to a class-action lawsuit surrounding gender discrimination at Riot Games, the publisher of League of Legends and other titles. Following a 2018 lawsuit with California state agencies and current and former women employees, the company announced Monday it has settled the suit for $100 million, The Washington Post reports. Of that settlement amount, $80 million will go to members of the class-action suit, and the remaining $20 million will go toward the plaintiffs’ legal fees.

The allegations in the suit range from gender discrimination to sexual harassment and misconduct.

The 2018 suit, which included former employees Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón, followed from an explosive exposé by Kotaku detailing the alleged culture of sexism, including women being passed up for promotions for not being as into gaming as the company would’ve liked. The article also listed toxic workplace behaviors being the norm, such as women receiving unwanted advances and harassment.

California’s civil rights agency, Department of Fair Employment and Housing (CDEH), stepped in via a court filing after Riot Games agreed to a mere $10 million settlement in 2019, with the California state agency arguing that victims should be entitled to as much as $400 million.

The $100 million will “remedy violations against approximately 1,065 women employees and 1,300 women contract

workers,” according to a press release from CDEH.

As part of the agreement, Riot Games is now required to provide “comprehensive injunctive relief in the form of workplace reforms, independent expert analysis of Riot’s pay, hiring, and promotion practices, and independent monitoring of sexual harassment and retaliation at Riot’s California offices for three years,” the statement said.

The plaintiffs’ counsel, Genie Harrison, an employment and sexual harassment lawyer, also released a statement, saying the settlement represents “a great day for the women of Riot Games — and for women at all video game and tech companies — who deserve a workplace that is free of harassment and discrimination.”

“We appreciate Riot’s introspection and work since 2018 toward becoming a more diverse and inclusive company,” Harrison said.