Watch: New RoboCop Game Announced, Set For Release In 2023

It has been more than seven years since the last RoboCop film hit theaters, and it’s been nearly 35 years since the very first film released and began a now-iconic media franchise.

There have been several video games based on the movies in the past, but NACON announced today that a new game, RoboCop: Rogue City, will be developed by Teyon and released in 2023 on console and PC. The game will feature a new story while being based on the first three films in the series (released in the late 1980s and early 1990s). There have been five RoboCop video games, with the last being released in 2003.

NACON said in a press release that the developers, working alongside MGM, aim to “develop an authentic RoboCop game experience that is faithful to the franchise’s DNA, while immersing gamers in an original story that enables them to play as none other than RoboCop himself.”

The film series centers around former Detroit police officer Alex Murphy, who was murdered by crime boss Clarence Boddicker. Omni Consumer Products then used parts of his body and transformed him into RoboCop. The original film was well-received by critics, but the second and third films did not perform as well at the box office or critically. The series was revived with the 2014 film RoboCop, which received mixed reviews but brought in nearly $250 million at the box office worldwide.