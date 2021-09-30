Rosario Dawson Confirmed For Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Rosario Dawson has an extensive acting career, with credits in numerous films and TV series. But Dawson has also carved out a career in video game voice acting.

Dawson, who has had voice roles in games such as Ratchet & Clank, Dishonored, and NBA 2K20, has been confirmed for the next Dying Light game. Dawson’s likeness and voice will be used for the character Lawan in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, according to Marta Szczechowska, one of the game’s writers.

“Rosario Dawson joins the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human as Lawan,” Szczechowska said. “You’ll get to know her as a real fighter, likely one of the strongest ones in The City. Complex, stubborn and unforgiving, she can become one of your most valuable allies, so do not rile her up. What happens to the ones who do isn’t pleasant, really. Instead, gain her trust, and she’ll show you that true friendship can still be found even in a city full of monsters.”

Screengrab via Techland

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the survival horror sequel to the original Dying Light game, which was released in 2015. The first game followed Kyle Crane, an undercover agent who enters the quarantined city of Harran, which has become nearly overrun with zombies that are highly dangerous at night.

This will be Rosario Dawson’s ninth video game credit and her first since 2019, when she portrayed Isa in NBA 2K20. Her first role in a game came in 2006, when she voiced the role of Tina in Marc Ecko’s Getting Up: Contents Under Pressure.