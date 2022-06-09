Infinity Ward has unveiled a first gameplay look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2022.

In this gameplay footage you see above, players take control of John “Soap” MacTavish, a well-known protagonist from the original Modern Warfare series in the late 2000s. The mission reminds us of that one time Task Force 141 tried to break Captain Price out of prison in Russia, so it seems that Infinity Ward is certainly taking some cues from their earlier work.

Modern Warfare II will see the return of Price, Soap, Ghost Riley, and Gaz Karrick in an all-new campaign centered around Zakhaev.

The game is being developed from the ground up using Infinity Ward’s new engine, which they share with other Call of Duty developers like Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch.

Modern Warfare II is coming out on Oct. 28 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.