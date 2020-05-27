Watch: First Trailer For Brand New Sherlock Holmes Game

A new Sherlock Holmes game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X. Frogwares has been creating titles for the Great Detective for almost 20 years now, starting with 2002’s The Mystery of the Mummy. Their last effort was 2016’s Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, however, so this new venture will act as a reboot of the line.

Titled Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, the game serves as an origin story of sorts for the famed sleuth, revealing an early case that hits close to Holmes’ heart. As you can see from the trailer above, it’ll feature a younger, more volatile version of the detective who’s yet to transform into the Holmes we’re familiar with. He’s even missing his faithful friend Dr. Watson by his side, though confusingly his new sidekick is also called Jon. Expect an adventure that takes Sherlock and, er, Jon to the Mediterranean island of Holmes’ birth in order to solve the mystery of his mother’s demise.

For more, here’s the full synopsis:

“In this story-driven detective thriller, you are Sherlock Holmes – a 21-year-old aspiring detective, itching to prove himself as he navigates an exotic, dangerous island in the Mediterranean to investigate the mystery of his mother’s death. As Sherlock, your legacy is written by the decisions you make in this open world investigation game. Deception, violence, and deduction are just a few resources in your arsenal—your mysterious companion and sounding board, Jon, is another. Whether you choose brute force to solve problems or stay one step ahead of your enemies by using your wits to spot vulnerabilities, you decide what each situation demands as you hone your investigative skills. It’s time to confront your past so you can become the legend you’re destined to be.”

The last release from Frogwares was Lovecraftian horror game The Sinking City, which arrived last summer. Unfortunately, that received some mixed reviews, deriving criticism for its repetitive gameplay and poor graphics. We Got This Covered’s own Edward Love gave it a 2 and a 1/2 star rating and called it a “an overly ambitious product” that lacked “any satisfying punch.” Hopefully, this second attempt at an open-world experience will prove more successful, especially given the bold original story.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and is due for release sometime in 2021. For more info, visit Frogwares’ website at the link below.