Silent Hill Composer Says His Next Game Is One That Fans Want To Hear About

Following a disappointing no-show for the series in 2020 despite rumors suggesting otherwise, any prospect of Silent Hill getting a reboot soon has subsequently taken a long walk off a short cliff.

Truthfully, there’s still very little hard evidence to suggest Konami is working on a resurrection of the survival horror IP, though repeated comments from former creators as well as reports from reputable sources have certainly kept the dream alive in recent months. Sadly, expectations of a grand reveal at Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase last summer never materialized, leaving fans to hedge their bets on a potential announcement at The Game Awards which, you guessed it, also resulted in a deflated audience.

Now, however, there’s once more renewed optimism of something – anything – coming of gamers’ collective hopes. As per a recent interview with AI Hub, Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka told the site that his next big project is scheduled to be revealed “sometime around summer” and that it’ll be something that “people may have been hoping to hear about.”

If those aren’t the words of a man knowingly teasing something folks have been waiting more than a decade for, we don’t know what are.

Intriguing, to say the least, though it’s worth noting that since insider Dusk Golem brought the information to light, AI Hub has seemingly removed all reference to the interview in question. The original video in which Yamaoko provided the above comments appears to have been made private on YouTube as well, perhaps implying that he shared too much information than a potential contract allowed.

Who knows? We’re taking a shot in the dark at this point, but it certainly wouldn’t surprise us to learn that Konami sought the video’s takedown in order to keep things as quiet as possible. Let us know what you make of the situation, though, and what you’d like to see from a Silent Hill reboot, in the usual place below!